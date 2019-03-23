On March 8 you ran an article, “Pentagon may tap military pay, pensions.” Military officials must have been on something that affected their logic and sanity.
It’s wrong to take these funds and use them to build a wall, and not use the money for other military projects, i.e., military pay and veterans’ benefits.
Active duty military, reservists and the National Guard are grossly underpaid and many of the lower grades are on food stamps.
A better source of funds for a wall would be congressional pay. Based on how little lawmakers do, they are grossly overpaid. Tap into their funding. Let Congress buy a wall.
Would you put your life on the line every day for what members of our military are paid?
Ellen Beckmann
Lt. Col. Army (Retired)
Beechcraft Street
Charleston