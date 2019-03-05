My response to the United Methodist Church’s decision to ban same-sex marriages and clergy and others like it: There is nothing that requires LGBTQ people or anyone else to be diminished by organized religion. For those still grappling with how to deal with religious objections to LGBTQ people, now is the time to have some self-respect and put on your walking shoes.
The answers to life’s questions are all around us. Get out of an abusive relationship with organized religion and start over again with critical thinking and an open mind, and never do to another human being what was done to you by organized religion.
You do not need a broker in your spiritual relationship. You’ll be a lot happier in life if you deal directly, then you can send your tithe to one of our many LGBTQ organizations in Charleston like The Alliance for Full Acceptance or We are Family. They will genuinely appreciate you, your chosen family, your spiritual path and all that you hope to be in our community.
Charlie Smith
Wappoo Road
Charleston