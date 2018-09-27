As physicians practicing in Charleston County, we would like to encourage our congressional delegation to halt two proposed and potentially damaging changes to Medicare.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has been directed to reduce administrative regulatory burdens that all of us, physicians and patients alike, should applaud. Its proposed methods, however, will be detrimental to patients and physicians.
CMS is proposing that all visit types be condensed to two categories along with a general reduction in reimbursement rates. Many of our Medicare patients have multiple and complex conditions whose office visits involve extensive management. Lumping all the visits into two categories may reduce documentation, but it would penalize the office financially.
We also strongly disagree with CMS’ proposal to cut reimbursements for in-office procedures during patient visits by 50 percent. The overhead costs to the physician offices due to the time, staff and equipment needed for outpatient procedures can’t withstand another drop in reimbursement. The only viable option for physicians seeing multiple Medicare and Medicaid patients daily would be to require patients to come back to the office at a later date to undergo procedures separately from an office evaluation.
Frail and elderly beneficiaries with complex medical conditions stand to suffer the most, as they may have to seek care from home or other living facilities and have to get transportation for multiple office visits rather than being able to get an in-office procedure when the need is identified.
Both of these proposals run counter to the “Patients Over Paperwork Initiative” and will significantly decrease patient satisfaction and quality of care, and further decrease the number of physicians able to accept Medicare patients.
We encourage everyone who may be affected by the proposed regulations to contact their state and federal representatives to voice their opposition to these changes. The doctors of the Charleston County Medical Society are clearly on the side of our patients.
Andrew McMarlin, M.D. FAAFP
President
Charleston County Medical Society
Marcelo Hochman, M.D.
Chairman of the Legislative Committee and president-elect, Charleston County
Medical Society.
Houston Northcutt Boulevard
Mount Pleasant