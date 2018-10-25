I support recent letters to the editor from Drs. March Seabrook and Charles Bensonhaver that take a stance against medical marijuana in South Carolina.
After decades of clinical psychiatry practice, I’ve yet to find that marijuana clearly produces improvement in a person’s life. Of those who’ve made such claims, their families and friends say the opposite is true.
Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in cannabis makes one feel high, blunts psychological insight, kills motivation and, in heavy users, leads to addiction in 9 percent of adults and 17 percent of adolescents. No one knows who will become an addict prior to exposure. Legalizing medical marijuana would lead to more exposure, thus more addiction. National Institute on Drug Abuse surveys indicate 70 percent of those who use illicit drugs began with cannabis.
Marijuana impairs cognition, psychomotor responses, mood, attention and short-term memory. Young, heavy users may develop diminished IQ’s. Cannabis-induced psychosis may be associated with the onset of schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.
In the 1970s, THC content of marijuana was 3 percent or less; by 2014, it was over 12 percent. There are cannabis products that approach 90 percent THC.
Even High Times magazine, known for promoting marijuana, has warned about the potential dangers of edible cannabis products.
One component of marijuana, cannabidiol (CBD), may control seizures and ameliorate serious medical conditions. But studies are lacking in proof of how smoked cannabis is beneficial for mankind.
There may be one story for THC and another for CBD. Only unbiased, well-designed research can guide this debate.
Joe Zealberg, M.D.
Middleburg Lane
Mount Pleasant