Proponents for legalizing medical marijuana argue that the drug can offer an alternative to opioids for treating chronic and painful maladies. If marijuana does offer that benefit, then marijuana must alter some natural mental or physiological barriers in the human body.
Our legislators should therefore insist on knowing to what degree those barriers can be altered before the effects pose a danger to the user or society, for example, when driving or working around machinery.
We have laws establishing limits for blood-alcohol levels. Some states have methods for determining impairment due to drug use. Marijuana proponents argue that methods for determining drug impairment (field observation and blood tests) are arbitrary. To support that argument, a Viceland TV documentary (titled “Weedetiquette”) showed a self-admitted pot user taking a driving test after consuming marijuana. He failed the test even though he said he felt completely in control.
South Carolinians should reject legalizing medical marijuana until experts determine the effects on users’ peripheral vision, thought processes, reaction time, etc. Armed with scientific evidence, legislators should only approve medical marijuana along with testing procedures and legal limits for determining impairment.
I understand the urge to jump on the bandwagon to show compassion for suffering patients, but I hope our legislators also look closely at its other effects.
Steve Golle
Salty Tide Cove
Mount Pleasant