I have undertaken the challenge that a pharmacist offered to South Carolina physicians in her Nov. 7 Post and Courier letter to the editor. She wants us to read the proposed S.C. medical marijuana bill to see that it mandates a bona fide relationship between physician and patient.
The bill, presumptuously titled the S.C. Compassionate Care Act, does indeed require such to exist for any citizen to become eligible for cannabis treatment. Such physicians must certify that the patient has been diagnosed with a debilitating medical condition and could “benefit from the use of medical cannabis.” What is to happen next?
The citizen would then take this certification to a licensed dispensary. The physician would not be involved in the actual prescribing, dosing and monitoring process. As in the many other states that have legalized medical marijuana, physicians and the FDA would be effectively sidelined. “Care” would be placed in the hands of the state and its certified businesses running medical cannabis establishments.
A major element of this issue that has received little attention is: What is the value of cannabis treatment compared to already existing treatments for the debilitating medical conditions at issue in this law? Evidence that marijuana is superior is minuscule to nonexistent. Cannabis may well be less effective. Why then the rush to so-called compassionate care? Hubris?
Some have suggested the motive is money. A recent Post and Courier letter writer wondered if it is tax dollars. The Economist magazine, Oct. 20-26, stated, “The value of grass is growing. ... Financial markets are giddy.”
In a recent Wall Street Journal, there are several letters to the editor about legal pot. I cite three that are against it. The first is by Dr. Joe Zealberg of Charleston, who wrote a similar letter to The Post and Courier. The second is by Dr. Thomas J. Madejski, president of the state of New York Medical Society-Westbury. The third is by Robert Margolis, Ph.D., who worked with teen addicts and their families for more than 40 years.
State legislators who are sponsors of this medical marijuana bill are shamelessly ignoring physicians. If it is enacted, much will be lost. Nothing to benefit S.C. patients will be gained.
