Whenever a person or an organization sends me anonymous mail telling me what to do about an issue or who to vote for, I immediately want to do the opposite.
That’s what happened on March 6, when I got a mailer ridiculing state Sen. Tom Davis and his bill to allow doctors to prescribe marijuana for sick people who have no better options.
As written (and subject to amendment), the bill would allow registered patients two ounces of cannabis-based medicine every two weeks. The bill does not permit smoking of marijuana, which could be prescribed only for specific conditions like cancer and PTSD. Marijuana could even help some patients avoid using opioids for pain.
I wonder who sent me that anonymous mailer. Who would so strongly oppose allowing sick people a right to decide for themselves if they want to try getting relief from a plant? That mailing cost a lot of money. Could it have come from a pharmaceutical company that fears losing financial control over the medicines we are allowed to take? Or from a rich, self-appointed busybody who wants to control other people’s choices in medical care?
It’s preposterous and inhumane that a sick person could be arrested (and potentially jailed) for using medical marijuana in South Carolina, a practice legal in 32 other states.
Sharon Fratepietro
George Street
Charleston