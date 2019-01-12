Our governor says he will leave the issue of medical marijuana up to law enforcement. Aren’t we delighted that the doctors and scientists working at SLED will be making this decision concerning our health care?
A recent news report said almost three-fourths of our residents wanted medical marijuana. But the people at Main and Gervais streets don’t want to deal with this issue.
They see the same news we do. So it’s not like they don’t know what we want. They are more concerned about being re-elected than doing the job we send them to the Statehouse to do.
Even our attorney general when asked on Election Day said he opposed medical marijuana. We need to pressure people at the Capitol to do their job. It’s time for us to stand together and move our state forward.
James Peebles
Bogater Road
Chapin