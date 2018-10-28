In his letter, “What’s Medicine got to do with it?,” Dr. March Seabrook proposes that there is no scientific basis for the use of marijuana as medicine and this, combined with the fact that the FDA has not approved its use, makes it inappropriate to ask physicians to recommend it to patients.
I have researched marijuana cannabinoids for over 18 years, published extensively in peer-reviewed journals, and have had many patents, one of whom uses cannabidiol (CBD, a non-psychoactive compound of marijuana) to treat autoimmune hepatitis for which CBD was approved recently by the FDA as an orphan drug.
It is ironic that the government has classified marijuana as a Schedule 1 substance with no medicinal use, while the FDA has approved THC (the psychoactive compound in marijuana) to treat nausea caused by chemotherapy in cancer patients and to stimulate appetite and prevent weight loss in AIDS patients.
Also, a combination of THC and CBD extracted from marijuana is available as a drug (Sativex) to treat multiple sclerosis in over 28 countries including in Europe and Canada. CBD derived from marijuana (Epidiolex) has lately been approved by the FDA to treat certain severe forms of epilepsy.
Moreover, recently the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, the most prestigious scientific association in the United States, reviewed over 10,000 publications in the field of cannabis and concluded that cannabis was highly effective against chronic pain, chemo-induced nausea and vomiting in cancer patients, as well as in MS, to name a few, consistent with some of our research findings.
Thus, together there is significant scientific evidence for use of marijuana to treat certain disorders. Clearly, I agree with Dr. Seabrook that clinical trials are necessary and to facilitate that, and the government needs to take marijuana out of the Schedule 1 category.
There are more than 80 autoimmune and inflammatory diseases against which there is no cure, and the current drugs approved by the FDA are either ineffective or exert significant toxicity because such patients continue to suffer from chronic debilitating disorders. Also, there are many terminal diseases such as cancers wherein it is only natural for patients to seek complementary and alternative therapies.
Thus, the government has three choices:
It can make marijuana readily available to patients in the form of “recreational marijuana,” which obviates a need for physicians to prescribe it.
The government can seek help from physicians to make it available to select patients as “medical marijuana.” Or it can deny marijuana and continue FDA-approved drugs such as opioids and trigger a crisis. My preference would be the second option.
Prakash Nagarkatti, Ph.D.
Vice President for Research
University of South Carolina
Holliday Road
Columbia