The Jan. 27 Post and Courier editorial, “Medical marijuana can ease suffering,” contains in one paragraph the obvious fact that illustrates a dangerous and seemingly ignored fact. That paragraph, as paraphrased, first finds S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson’s assertion that marijuana is “the most dangerous drug in the country” preposterous, and then criticizes his comment by indicating that more than 700 opioid-related deaths have occurred in S.C. in 2017 that “surely attest” to his unfounded conclusions.
In stating the facts of opioid deaths, the editorial illustrates the obvious and very possible effect that could actually prove the attorney general’s argument over time and illustrates the fallacy and hypocrisy of the P&C’s editorial opinion.
Everyone, including many who are already counting money, always refer to “marijuana” in any article as “medical marijuana” as if this legal access for medical purposes is the cure-all that eliminates any potential for the misuse and eventual expansion of the production of marijuana, and its derived chemicals in all forms for every use, that will satisfy the public demand.
If there are 700 opioid-related deaths, when these opioids are supposedly “strictly controlled for legal use” at their very drug production source and delivery to patients, why does anyone think that full-blown marijuana use and cowboy/backyard/illegal production and distribution will not cause an epidemic based on legislation that talks aplenty about doctors and medical use and prescriptions and control? How’s that all working out for the national facts on death-dealing legal opioids and government’s vaunted drug controls for “legal access”?
It is not that law enforcement officials and doctors, per this editorial, do not understand that there are benefits to many patients for many health-related problems but, if unchecked and it surely would be, the attorney general can easily be proved correct, and therein lies the real message of law enforcement and many doctors. Quoting the obvious, “where there is a will, there is a way” and “follow the money,” just add marijuana to the laundry list of drugs and addiction and related deaths, as if we do not have enough with a host of offenses against society. It is bad enough with drunken driving. Can you even imagine?
Seymour Rosenthal
Waterfront Drive
Mount Pleasant