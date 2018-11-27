Here we go again with media turmoil over President Trump’s comment about decisions of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. This was followed by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts’ admonishment that there are no Obama judges or Trump judges.
A few years ago when the Affordable Care Act was before the Supreme Court, the base of the challenge was the constitutionality of the government requiring a citizen to buy a product against his or her will, that being the individual mandate. The government cannot require you to purchase a product.
If memory serves, it was Justice Roberts’ suggestion that the mandate be ruled a tax and thus legal. This seems to imply that courts are legislating.
The last I checked this is not the way our government is designed to function.
So if you are for or against Trump or for or against Roberts, everyone from the president to the chief justice to the majority leaders of Congress can comment or tweet all they want and let the public decide.
It’s called the First Amendment in the Bill of Rights.
Robert Savin, M.D.
Privateer Creek Road
Johns Island