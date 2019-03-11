One can only imagine what would have happened if someone would have found a yearbook picture of President Donald Trump in a klan outfit or in blackface. There would have been crowds with torches and pitchforks camped in front of the White House. They would have been calling for his removal led by 24-hour coverage by CNN, ABC, MSNBC and CBS.
Now look at the Virginia Statehouse, where this really happened with Gov. Ralph Northam. We do not hear a peep from the cover-up mainstream media.
We also recently found out Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax was accused of sexual assault by a California college professor, Dr. Vanessa Tyson. Where is the media? Where is #MeToo? Where are the “she must be believed” senators?
All I hear is the sound of Crickets.
Days after all this, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is found to have been in blackface at a frat party. Where is the media?
Douglas Azevedo
Storen Street
North Charleston