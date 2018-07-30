The Medal of Honor museum architect spent a lot of time and millions of dollars and designed what he thought would be an award winning, world-class museum. I'm sure nobody told him about any height restrictions or that a local town council might want to interject itself in the design process - after the design was done. Not exactly an ideal situation.
So when the architect goes back to the drawing board to change the design, of course you are going to get a "cut and paste" version of the original put together in minimum time. What might the Mona Lisa look like if DaVinci was told to slap together a "do over" because nobody liked the hint of a smile and the dark clothing get up?
If the town council doesn't like the redesign effort, then it's time for the town to cut bait. The earlier that is done the sooner another suitable location (hint: Washington, D.C.) can be secured and the original construction plan can get underway with a resulting museum that will serve millions of visitors rather than a relative few thousands.
This isn’t going to play out like ordering local developers to change building facades or strip mall footprints on a monthly basis until approved sometime down the design approval line.
The intrigue between the MOH museum folks and the Mount Pleasant Town Council is not going to serve anybody. Especially the MOH recipients trying to get a long overdue museum built and opened.
K. L. Schaub
Pierce Street
Charleston