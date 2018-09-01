Here is something for the Medal of Honor Museum directors to consider:
I spent more than half of my professional career working for a large New York-based conglomerate that decided to build a new headquarters. They selected a wooded hillside in Connecticut and built a dramatic, sprawling building with all “outside” offices, convenient parking, wonderful employee cafeteria, medical services and many benefits. It was a great place to work.
When it was only a few years old, however, it was “discovered” that virtually everything in the building had been custom-made, so when repairs became necessary, they could not purchase what was needed. Maintenance became an economic nightmare.
When I look at the model for the Medal of Honor Museum, I see all the slopes and angles and wonder how they will deal with the leaks, cracked walls, etc., that will occur due to settling and resulting in the distortion of the structure — things likely to occur when building an unusual design on relatively unstable land adjacent to the harbor.
I’m not a fan of “box-like” buildings, but I am reminded that Frank Lloyd Wright built magnificent structures, many of which are difficult and very expensive to maintain. The MOH board should look carefully at the proposed design and get independent estimates of the ongoing cost of operating this unique structure.
Fritz Saenger Jr.
Lettered Olive Land
Mount Pleasant