The very energy of doing good work will remain long after a person dies. The courage, respect and fortitude to do good work gives all of us the strength to move forward in a way that brings honor to a person’s name. John McCain, an honorable senator, was a patient and determined man, and when he saw a willing acceptance of dehumanizing insults, including Islamophobia and anti-Semitism, he spoke up.
Isolationist policies, nationalism, partisanship and outright fabrications are currently the norm from the White House. This is not the time to be silent.
Former President George W. Bush said that when we lose sight of our ideals and guiding principles, it is not democracy that has failed but the failure of those elected and entrusted to preserve and protect our democracy.
Fascism feeds upon disrespect for truth and the acceptance of dehumanizing insults. It is a breeding ground for extremists who perpetuate tactics from the 1920s and 1930s. The past is a window to the missteps of those who follow such leaders who perpetuate their own power and do not protect and preserve democracy. Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini, Kim Jong Un, Maduro, Erdogan, Putin; the warning signs of the past are clear and present today.
It’s time for all of us, especially our elected leaders, to honor John McCain’s legacy by speaking out against dehumanization and partisanship and to speak up for the rule of law and democratic principles that give everyone a voice.
We can’t sit back. There is a real reward in honoring our past and defending our future. Thank you, John McCain, for your bravery, honor and bipartisanship. And for standing up for democratic principles against those who malign and marginalize others. May your life be continually honored and bipartisanship restored by our elected officials. These efforts will produce defensible outcomes and protect our democracy.
Anne G. Sbrocchi
