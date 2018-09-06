Prior to the 2000 South Carolina Republican Primary, my son and I attended a town hall meeting held by John McCain in Goose Creek. After the meeting, I told my son, “Let’s stand by his bus and see if we can meet him.” Sure enough, he headed for his bus and we were all alone standing at the door.
I was in the Navy Reserve and introduced myself as Master Chief. He grabbed my hand with both of his and said “Master Chief, my father and grandfather both told me that the chiefs were the real leaders in the Navy.” Then he turned to my son and said “I bet you’re proud of your dad.”
It was a very proud moment. John McCain was one of my heroes. I didn’t always agree with his politics, but one thing was for sure, he always put country over partisan politics.
Richard Hernandez
Navy (Retired)
Fairbury Drive
Goose Creek