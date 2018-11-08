As a proponent of alternative modes of transportation, I’d like to share a different perspective on the widening of Maybank Highway than that provided in letters to the editor on Nov. 4.
Yes, the added lane has fixed half the problem for car traffic, for now. Of course, morning traffic off the island is still a nightmare with apparently no clear funding for the southern pitchfork, which is the fork that will help to relieve the morning traffic jam. That aside, we were told on the Maybank widening project website (maybankhighwayimprovements.com) that the project would provide “new bike and pedestrian paths” and again, “adequate bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.”
In fact, what was provided is only a slightly wider right-hand lane, with no stripping to visually separate cars from bikes, and squared off (rather than sloped) roadway curbs, which make cycling even more dangerous as now there is no way to bail off the road in an emergency. The partial sidewalk that was installed starts at bottom of the Stono bridge and then ends halfway down Maybank, failing to connect the developments there to places people will frequently walk or bike, like a store or restaurant.
I know that the original plan for the widening had connected bike and pedestrian paths all the way from the bridge to River Road. However, I’ve been told that the plan was changed at the last minute, and that many on city and county council voted for it without having read the new plan. If this is untrue, I would appreciate it if our city and county council representatives could explain why the citizens of Johns Island will likely have to go many more years before there is a safe way off the island, other than in a car.
There is plenty of room on Maybank Highway to put in a multiuse path on both sides of and connect that section to the bike path between River and Main roads. What is lacking is the funding. But that is only because our infrastructure funding model is clearly broken. We react (often years later) to the crush of traffic that comes from poorly planned developments rather than build thoughtful infrastructure to drive planned development.
John S. Peters
Coral Reef Drive
Johns Island