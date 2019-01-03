Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis proved himself an excellent light infantry officer and commander. That is, until President Barack Obama fired him for lack of progress against the Taliban and the Islamic State. No one criticized Obama for not wanting to listen to “sound military advice.”
America is dithering in the Middle East with “boots on the ground” and no discernible strategic objective or endgame. The truth is that there will never be a good time to exit these Middle Eastern nations.
Meanwhile, the technologically surging Russians and Chinese are deploying some of the most sophisticated weapons in the world, leaving our gutted Army, Navy and Air Force flat-footed.
So Trump makes a deal with Turkey, a NATO ally by the way, to erase what is left of ISIS in Syria. While the Turks finish off ISIS, scores of American families won’t be getting death notices. Veterans won’t be physically or mentally broken and tossed into the VA system.
This business of endless war has to stop. And Trump, the same guy some people believed would drag us into wars, is the one putting a stop to at least one of them. Maybe Afghanistan will be next. One would think 18 years there would be enough.
It’s way past time to stop engaging troops in these interminable wars and re-engineer our national defense strategy to meet real existential threats to our country.
K. L. Schaub
Pierce Street
Charleston