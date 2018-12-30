The news that Gen. Jim Mattis was resigning effective at the end of February reminded me of a wonderful story about him.
One Christmas, four-star Gen. Mattis went to the duty officer of the base (at all military bases an officer is on duty at night at headquarters). The duty officer was a major and married with a family. Gen. Mattis said, “Go home to your family and enjoy Christmas with them.”
A little later, an officer came in around midnight and asked a young Marine who the duty officer was. The young man said it was Gen. Mattis. The officer said, “No, I asked who was the duty officer.” Just then, Gen. Mattis walked in.
The officer saluted and asked the general why he was standing duty. “Mad Dog” (his nickname) said: “The duty officer is married with a family, and I am a bachelor, so I sent him home and am taking the duty.”
The young officer was astounded by the answer.
The nation will surely miss our great secretary of defense and will not see his kind again in a long time.
E.J. Berger
