Steve Chapman’s Feb. 5 commentary states that Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz could draw attention to the massive amount of debt being rolled up by the federal government.
But with regard to Medicare, both Chapman and Schultz paint an incomplete and erroneous picture.
Those supposedly horrified by the projected $30 trillion-plus cost of “Medicare for all” seem unaware (or purposely misled) that Americans collectively already spend more than $30 trillion on medical expenses every year.
Medicare for all would merely shift or reallocate funds already being spent.
The big advantage, however, would be the elimination of insurance companies, which are the real culprits in the high cost of medical services in this country.
To those who say a government-run medical system would take away their freedoms and be riven with fraud and incompetence, I say nonsense.
I have been on Medicare for eight years now. It is efficient, cost friendly and far less restrictive than the private plans in which I was once enrolled.
Sure, there is some fraud in the system, but it pales to the fraud prevalent in many HMOs and other private systems, which often include unnecessary tests, unnecessary visits and unnecessary medications.
The current private health care market is mostly concerned with profits. Medicare isn’t.
Steven Morris
