In a Dec. 16 letter to the editor, the writer accuses voters of indiscriminately supporting politicians who are self-serving to benefit “conservative high rollers” at the expense of the “masses.” The issues presented must be from a political party’s white paper because they seem to be repeated over and over again, especially in partisan media.
It makes one wonder what the truth is. What is the effect of the tax cut that she disparages? Even The New York Times and The Washington Post agree that, “ ... it is a rare taxpayer in the middle class that will take a hit.” The three upper brackets of taxpayers will pay more primarily because of the loss of certain itemized deductions.
Regarding the corporate tax rate reduction that has resulted in GDP growth not seen in 10 years, the writer laments the plight of the “masses” who have suffered ill effects of failed economic policies that benefit the rich.
The facts are that unemployment is at near-historic low levels, and minority unemployment is the lowest since records started for that category. Wage growth is at an 11-year high, inflation is under control, manufacturing jobs are growing again, business confidence is at a 17-year high, fewer people are receiving food stamps and welfare with more people working, reflected by a 63 percent employment participation rate, another 11-year high.
So it seems the “masses” are doing better than they have in 10 years. It may be that the “masses” haven’t been brainwashed as alleged.
