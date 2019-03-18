So, the SCDOT wants to widen I-526. I wonder if they have ever heard of “induced demand.” Induced demand happens when more people decide to use the newly widened road because they think there will be less congestion and, initially, there is. However and counterintuitively, the end result is even more congestion.
People also become more auto dependent rather than using alternate forms of commuting such as walking, bicycling or public transportation.
Studies show you just can’t build your way out of gridlock. What is really interesting is that decreasing a road’s capacity actually reduces congestion because travel becomes cost prohibitive. Instead, people tend to take the bus more, walk, bicycle or travel less often. They also tend to find alternate routes.
We should learn a lesson from Houston. The Katy Freeway was widened to 23 lanes in 2004 to the tune of $2.8 billion. Congestion got worse. In 2008, it was widened to 26 lanes, the widest freeway in America. Traffic got even worse.
I wish the SCDOT would investigate this phenomenon before spending millions of dollars of our tax money and exacerbating problems. If there has ever been a time to encourage more environmentally friendly ways of commuting, it is now. We should develop mass public transit solutions instead.
Leisa Lawrence
Savannah Highway
Charleston