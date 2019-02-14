The Feb. 10 editorial regarding mass transit is appropriate but much too timid. The headline should have been, “What Charleston County must do for mass transit.” Here’s why.
Recent polls reported in The Post and Courier indicate that most people think increasing the number of parking spaces downtown will alleviate traffic problems. Even if there were more spaces, the streets can’t handle more traffic, and we are building more hotels and living space every day. We are getting close to gridlock.
A couple of weeks ago, The Post and Courier published more details about the bus rapid transit service from downtown to Summerville via Rivers Avenue. The plan is based on the Euclid Avenue system in Cleveland, Ohio, which works well on a much shorter route (less than 5 miles).
The fundamental problem with this proposal is that the estimated travel time from downtown to Summerville would be about the same (an hour-plus) as driving. To be successful, the service must offer rush-hour travelers a significantly shorter travel time.
Considering that off-peak driving time from Summerville to Charleston is less than 30 minutes, that needs to be the target. Bus rapid transit might work well between downtown and North Charleston but, as described, forget Summerville.
If we want to attract Summerville drivers and those in the Nexton area, something else must be considered. If using existing railroad rights of way isn’t possible, then let’s put HOV or bus-only lanes on I-26, allowing buses to move at off-peak speeds.
Any option must include shorter travel times.
We must also change the public’s opinion about mass transit. If we fail to do that, we will have wasted our limited resources.
Fritz Saenger Jr
Lettered Olive Lane
Mount Pleasant