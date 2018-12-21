I frequently wonder why the following names are not in news headlines: Jimmy Morales, Juan Orlando Hernandez, Salvador Sanchez Ceren and Daniel Ortega. These are the presidents of Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua. I am looking for stories where reporters are haranguing these leaders about the mass exodus of their citizens.
If I were one of these presidents, I would be embarrassed that my administration did not foresee and now can’t stop the hemorrhaging of citizens to countries to the north. I would also be extremely sorry that my countrymen have turned on each other to such an extent that the weaker run for their lives.
Someone should talk to economic experts in those countries and create incentives to combat the reasons that cause population displacement. A well-planned strategy, preferably by a philanthropic organization, not the government, could be used not just in Central America but in countries around the globe.
Economic sanctions, really a type of punishment that the U.S. has used, don’t appear to work. And they certainly aren’t a compassionate way to address the humanitarian crises we are witnessing with the Rohingya in Myanmar, the famine in Yemen, the civil war in Sudan, the collapse of the economic system in Venezuela and the caravans of families leaving Central America.
The argument against this is that “we can’t police the world” or “we can’t save everyone.” But because the United States is a world leader that values freedom and respects the dignity of every human being, I believe we must at least ask questions that demand the attention of our leaders and set off alarms when we see genocide, famine and oppression.
Hayden D. Shook
Regatta Road
Charleston