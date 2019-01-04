Congratulations are in order for the collaborative effort to bring British Air to Charleston International. Although there are no guarantees that the $10 million plus investment of the airport, the S.C. Department of Commerce and the Charleston County Council will realize the envisioned economic benefits, the willingness of the parties to bet on the future of the Charleston region is commendable.
While there is no doubt that the tourism industry will get a bump from the flights, there is considerably more risk that the portion of the projected return on investment allotted to bringing business to the region will materialize.
Attracting business to an area has so many variables that it would be hard to assign objective values to them. Tax rates, qualified employment pools and existing business/industry environment are just a few of the many complex factors in the equation.
What we do know is that major corporations are looking more and more at transit infrastructure as a determinate in locations. Amazon, for example, identified availability of commuter rail transit as being critical to its recent choice of Arlington, Va., and Queens, New York, for its new headquarters locations.
The Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex has a rapidly expanding light rail system that has been cited as a reason for State Farm locating 10,000 employees along it. Steward Heath, Goldman Sachs and a conglomeration of major corporations have placed over 14,000 workers along its Cotton Belt Line. Add to DFW similar trends in Denver, Salt Lake City, Charlotte, Portland, Norfolk, and the list goes on.
It’s been estimated that fewer than half of young millennials choose to own a car, opting instead for light rail, walking and biking. Both private- and public-sector business is well attuned to this trend.
Unfortunately, as light rail dictates building development decisions across the country, Charleston clings to a significantly flawed study proferring bus rapid transit, whose ridership declines year-over-year nationwide, as the mode in which we rest our future mass transport needs.
Make no mistake, bus rapid transit plays a critical support role in successful transit systems across the country as it feeds the major spines of light rail transit. As the areas supporting those bus feeds become more densely populated, light rail spurs take their place.
Our city has been blessed with progressive leadership that has made Charleston a buzzword within our nation’s city list. Unfortunately, city reputations are more dependent on tomorrow than today. Seeing our city for where it needs to be 10 years from now is vital to its continued exceptualism.
That exceptualism is not well served by hundreds of millions of dollars invested in a flawed mass transportation strategy.
Mark Hettermann
Indian Street
Mount Pleasant