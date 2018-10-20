The Oct. 17 letter to the editor on medical marijuana by March Seabrook, M.D., president of the S.C. Medical Association, calls for additional comments.
I am in agreement with Dr. Seabrook. Furthermore, our citizens and state politicians need to be aware of additional facts. Here are a few:
• Marijuana interferes with one’s sense of time and space so that those who use it are two to three times more at risk from serious vehicular accidents.
• The risk of serious injury and death from vehicular accidents due to cannabis does not totally go away until at least 48 hours after cessation of usage.
• Medical marijuana laws that have been enacted in America give legitimacy to entrepreneurs. Making money becomes the main motive, not providing a medical service.
• Such marijuana businesses sideline the FDA and physicians from their important safety and prescribing duties.
• Often marijuana products are adulterated/enhanced with potentially deadly pesticides or fentanyl derivatives.
• Medical marijuana states find that residents of nearby states come seeking cannabis, not for treatment but for recreational use.
South Carolina should not allow medical marijuana. The science needs to first take place. If and when it does, the Federal Drug Administration needs to evaluate the safety and efficacy of such new compounds. If approved, they can be made available to the public. Such availability should be through traditional medical channels, not entrepreneurs.
Charles Bensonhaver, M.D.
Bridle Trail Drive
Johns Island