I wondered for years what the big deal was. Why was this simple plant so savagely vilified? And why were innocent Americans locked up? None of this made sense until I started digging.
Here’s what I found. Harry Anslinger, a government official, was put in charge of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics in 1930. This was at a time when the alcohol prohibition had been a disaster. Gangsters rose up like thunder out of the four corners of hell.
Anslinger learned nothing from this mess. Instead he pressed his dunce button. Once alcohol prohibition ended, his new department had nothing to do. So he created a new prohibition.
Earlier he had stated that marijuana was safe and not any problem. Now, he reversed himself and, with no data, declared cannabis criminally dangerous, capable of causing insanity. He declared war on cannabis and that war continues today.
It’s interesting that alcohol kills some 40,000 Americans annually, and cannabis has killed no one. One exception — Willie Nelson says he had a friend who died when a bale of cannabis fell on his head.
For years doctors and scientists approached Anslinger and told him he was wrong. He snapped back at them and told them to back off; they treaded on dangerous ground. It didn’t matter that his decision gave birth to the drug cartels and threw thousands of Americans in prison.
Flash forward. Years of testing have yielded many exciting results. Among them:
- Cannabis has been found to be a powerful anti-tumor agent in dealing with cancer.
- It has been successful in treating neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s.
- It’s a serious alternative to painkillers, including opioids.
- It’s effective in treating inflammation, including arthritis.
- It’s effective in treating the side effects of chemotherapy.
It is really curious that with all of the positive and promising research already done, we still have Olympic-level foot-dragging in Congress and our statehouses. Or maybe not so curious. The pharmaceutical companies are not enjoying marijuana’s new successes.
Dick Whitfield
Salt Wind Way
Mount Pleasant