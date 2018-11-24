A recent letter writer suggested that Joe Cunningham should perhaps switch parities to bring the 1st District back to Republican representation. But the following brings up a more important issue when it comes to elected representatives and party affiliation.
A few weeks ago, I received a card from Mr. Cunningham in which he agreed with my position against historical revisionists, namely those on the far right who wish to substitute lies for truth in the American political environment. With that, he showed an integrity of belief and character, which is needed by every representative in Congress. It also showed where he places his “flag,” and that was with “country.” Of all the things that have serious repercussions for the United States, it is the far right who threaten our democracy. It isn’t a Democratic or Republican issue but an American issue.
It may not be the most important thing to be a Democrat or a Republican during this time of upheaval, but rather to take on the qualities of integrity and moral character in tackling the problems facing our country.
It cannot be what one stamps oneself on the outside that should be the deciding factor in elected representatives. But rather it’s what they truly believe inside and are willing to act on. And they do that for all Americans.
