As I read the article about cultural differences in churches by Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr., I could not believe that many Americans, including some members of the Christian clergy, are forgetting the values on which our nation was founded.
Specifically, our forefathers realized the importance of separation of church and state. The first part of the First Amendment to the Constitution states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
Just because most people consider themselves Christians, it does not give some of our politicians the right to dictate that their “Christian values” should apply to everyone.
I am a proud member of the Jewish faith, and I will never support any politician who makes Christianity part of his or her mantra.
Kudos to the Rev. Joseph Darby as he understands what is right. We must respect our differences and appreciate them as this is what makes our country great. Christianity may be the largest religion in the United States, but the United States is not a Christian nation.
Karen Fedder
Bellona Street
Charleston