At the start of each NFL game, the national anthem is played and the flag is honored except by a number of NFL players who disrespect the flag when they kneel or raise an arm in protest.
Perhaps they don’t realize that the American flag was flying when slavery was abolished.
Are there still issues to overcome for black people? Yes. But not in the NFL and other professional sports where millions of dollars are paid regardless of whether players are white or black.
Thank goodness the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball aren’t following suit. Perhaps some of them should follow the example set by LeBron James, who established a school for under-privileged kids regardless of whether they are black or white.
Warren Harris
Waterlily Way
Summerville