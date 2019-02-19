The folks who don’t want I-526 completed are welcome to their opinions. But it bothers me when they try to portray them as facts.
The latest is that the half-cent sales tax wouldn’t have passed if the completion of I-526 was included on the list. I was disappointed that it wasn’t on the list, but I still voted for it.
Opponents can’t just say it wouldn’t have passed. It is my opinion that if the completion of I-526 was included in the referendum that it would have passed overwhelmingly. It is my opinion that’s the very reason opponents don’t want it voted on. The list of people in favor of completion is huge.
Almost all political, business and community leaders have said this project is long overdue. Also, I’d like to ask opponents to not sue over the completion and save us taxpayers the money and time it would take to resolve the lawsuits.
Jerry Michel
