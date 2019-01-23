Twice in the past week, The Post and Courier has published letters from people supporting the extension of I-526 who apparently have no clue about evacuation plans for Johns Island.
The evacuation route for most of Johns Island is Main Road, then south on Savannah Highway. The completion of I-526 will not change that.
Main Road at Savannah Highway already floods during high tide events, slowing or closing the only southern evacuation route. That is why the redesign of the intersection is a higher priority than I-526. Even if I-526 is completed, the intersection would still need to be redesigned. In fact, it is an emergency.
Larry Wiessmann
Seabrook Island Road
Johns Island