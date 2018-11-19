I am writing to you because my favorite place, Patriots Point, is about to have the USS Clamagore (the submarine) sunk. I am mad and disappointed.
I feel like they should fix it. They don’t want to keep the submarine, which isn’t smart because the first in its class still looks like it is in battle.
It is the last submarine of its type in the United States, which I think is very cool. I don’t think what they want to do with it is cool.
I am Patriots Point’s biggest fan.
Eli King
Age 10
Seabago Drive
Mount Pleasant