When I read a recent letter exclaiming the planet’s doom because the writer’s tax dollars were being used to support “non-producers,” I began to ask myself: “Does he mean me?”
I worked for over 30 years before an accident ended my career. I may not be able to produce much now, but my occupation had a direct impact on our import/export ratio, and thereby our entire economy.
I didn’t mind my higher tax bracket because I was fortunate enough to afford it, and I knew some people whose very lives depended on it.
Not to disparage substitute teachers, but how much do they truly “produce”? If your money is too tight, prepare yourself to earn more, or learn to do with less, but don’t dump on those less fortunate than you.
I see Christians who do not believe that “it is more blessed to give than to receive” or that what “you do unto the least of them, you do unto me.”
I know that there are hate and dark powers in high places but, in the end, love trumps all.
John C. Godfrey
Kracke Street
Charleston