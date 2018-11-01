False narratives are being spread by our elected officials and touted as campaign truths. The darkness is oozing from the top down. These nuances create fear and can be caught in a single line of text or tweet.
Our elected officials seem to be creating brainwashing narratives that are simply not true.
For example, look at the narrative spewed about the caravan of immigrants coming to the United States. Negative and fearful brainwashing is becoming the norm.
The hearts and voices of our elected officials have created these narratives. How sad is this? How is it that in 2018 neo-Nazis are not called out in Washington, D.C., and are now on ballots across the United States? What politician has called out this group by name ? Not even our president has denounced this group by name.
How much longer do you want to be manipulated? The psychological effect of false narratives reverberates from our not-so-distant past. Are we doomed to repeat the past? And just in case you’ve forgotten, thankfully, we are a nation of immigrants.
Anne G. Sbrocchi
Marsh Cove
Charleston