As I think about how we can get more people to and from work without driving all the way, at least two possibilities pop up; there are probably several more.
The old Naval Hospital and its surrounding lots are idle, while people sit in their cars a short distance away, waiting to get into downtown Charleston.
Why not convert the property into parking with a regular shuttle bus going to and from key points on the peninsula? Test the HOV concept with designated lanes on I-26 to get the buses past much of the traffic.
It wouldn’t take a lot of investment to do this, and with people parking there, businesses may well decide to open a supermarket, a dry cleaners, tailor and other businesses that commuters could use on their way to and from work. That would also benefit the surrounding neighborhoods.
I urge planners to get commuter transportation on their checklist as they look at ways to deal with rapid growth and highway congestion.
I’d much rather see rail transportation rebuilt, but these ideas could be implemented quickly at low cost with potentially high rewards.
Fritz Saenger Jr.
Lettered Olive Lane
Mount Pleasant