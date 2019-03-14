To all the world, America used to stand for democratic standards of accountability and integrity. We led; the world followed.
Now, with Donald Trump favoring Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, and scorning our democratic European allies, and with his corrupt federal agency appointees at the helm, we have lost the world’s trust.
As the world’s best economists predict and as the future will soon show, Trump represents no boon to the American economy or to America’s working people.
Mary Hamill
Telfair Way
Charleston