When the Catholic Church doesn’t sanction its own members who openly advocate for laws that are anathema to human life and moral society, the church has truly lost its salt and is good for nothing.
The moral authority of the church is gone, and it is evident to all how this is happening. It is disgusting to see well-known priests in photos with politicians who celebrate the “power” that they have given to women (and men) to kill their own children.
Our society has reached a level of horror and destruction that reminds us of the path that led to the Holocaust. And the fact that some Americans are celebrating the new abortion law in New York is a death knell for our country and civilization in general.
Sandra Tedesco
Bishop Gadsden Way
Charleston