The do nothing and criticize everything Democratic plan is going to backfire in this election. Their leader sets the example and leads the way.
Chuck Schumer has become the Chicken Little of the United States Senate. His "the sky is falling" attitude that President Trump says or does has become boring and making his opinions irrelevant.
The Democrats have become consumed with their hatred to the point they have lost track of who and what they are.
Sen. Schumer must dedicate his time to watching the president so he can be the first person to criticize or call him names.
Sen. Shumer is doing the president a favor. The more negative his comments, the more fired up Trump supporters become. Mr. Chicken Little really believes that the 2018 and 2020 election will be determined by the Collusion Confusion and his objections to every Trump action. Fortunately, that is true. The Republicans are going to turn out in force to ensure that the Democrat policies and negative actions during the past year will not gain any seats in the Senate or House.
Keep up the good work, Chuckie.
Noel Ison
Chamblee Road
Walterboro