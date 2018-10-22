There have been several news articles and numerous letters to the editor regarding the National Medal of Honor Museum. They have provided good word-pictures for readers.
Finally, the fog is starting to clear. It appears “the three amigos,” Mayor Will Haynie, Councilman Joe Bustos and a third partner, have devised a plan to stymie the museum board by making them angry enough to start searching elsewhere and then complain that it’s not the town’s fault.
Good plan. Well executed. Bustos showed disrespect by walking out of a public meeting. Anyone can readily see and read the public comments by our city officials: “It is my personal feeling that building is just wrong,” and “If they don’t want to live up to their contract, that’s fine.” And, “They came in swinging that stick.” And, “It’s [the museum] a little much.” Finally, the coup de grâce is delivered: It [the museum] is “out of character for the Lowcountry.”
To me, Councilman Kevin Cunnane hit it on the head when he alluded to the town refusing to welcome museum CEO Joe Daniels and his group. Well, that was the plan.
Meanwhile, the amigos started devising a scaled-down plan to build their own Medal of Honor museum so the Medal of Honor Society could reject it.
This is not over. I also have a stick to swing. Let me tell you what is “out-of-character for the Lowcountry.”
Denying the recipients of the Medal of Honor a home in the Lowcountry is what is out of character.
But when the Mount Pleasant Planning Commission rejected the original design for the museum, it wasn’t the height that caused it to be rejected. It was simply part of the plan.
Some in our local government and others, as stated in a Post and Courier article, have created more than “headwinds.” They have created a united blocking front. From my view, it is against the desires of a significant majority of our residents and the Medal of Honor Society. Perhaps Brian Hicks’ Sept. 21 column was on target. The National Medal of Honor Museum is viewed as just another “development,” and as promised, development is to halted.
What if the Washington Monument was limited to 50 feet? What if the Vietnam Memorial had been rejected because it was “a little much,” or if Arlington National Cemetery was considered “out of character” for the banks of the Potomac River.
Let’s put the museum to a vote. Add to some future ballot a “yes” or “no” question. Shall the temporary residents of City Hall be allowed to reject the National Medal of Honor Museum against the wishes of the majority of city residents? Of course, that will never happen. Not in this town.
So where is the collective outrage? Where are the voices of the community? Where are the voices of the military and retirees, the travel and tourism officials, the merchants, the schools, the churches, and those who honor sacrifice and bravery under fire?
We are allowing petty local politics to block the development of a lasting legacy, a national shrine dedicated to the recipients of the Medal of Honor and for the people of this great nation.
And our response is silence? Shame.
Sadly, I must repeat a comment from my July 29 op-ed in The Post and Courier: As much as I will regret writing this: I am convinced that, as much as the people of Mount Pleasant deserve to have the National Medal of Honor Museum, the government of Mount Pleasant does not.
My opinion hasn’t changed. What has changed is my opinion of the people of this community who have remained mostly silent, perhaps tacitly siding with those opposed to this museum or just opposed to the idea of a National Medal of Honor museum.
If so, that is a tragedy, a national disgrace. Another city will in all probability be honored to retrieve the mace and move forward. When that happens, I trust and pray we will never forget what we did here to cause this to happen. If you oppose this museum, you might get your wish. If you are in favor of this museum, as envisioned by the Medal of Honor Society, send the mayor a message.
I think we’ve lost it. It looks like we are to be the American city, hosting the magnificent Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum, who rejected the National Medal of Honor Museum from also residing on our shores. That will be our legacy because someone in temporary authority in our city government had a personal feeling that it [the National Medal of Honor Museum] was just wrong, and then, the pied-piper began to play.
Ralph Stoney Bates
Andover Way
Mount Pleasant