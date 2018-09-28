After reading about the Medal of Honor Museum board’s decision to look elsewhere for its future location, I cannot blame them. The board has had an uphill battle from the beginning in getting approval from the town of Mount Pleasant. While I will agree that the architect probably should have engaged town planning staff earlier, the museum’s leadership has tried to work with them extensively since then.
They have substantially lowered the height of the structure per the town’s request and held several public meetings. Those meetings showed strong public support for the project, but the results were almost immediately discounted by the town’s planning staff or at least a small element of Town Council. One of the members even stated that the MOH board was just bluffing.
Trust me, Mount Pleasant, they are not bluffing. As one of the leading members of the MOH steering committee stated, “It’s not a threat. It’s a promise.”
Joe Daniels, CEO of the Medal of Honor board, Medal of Honor recipient Gen. Pat Brady and the head of the steering committee have done an admirable job of trying to get this project done in Mount Pleasant, but they have met resistance almost from the start.
While this is simply my opinion, this will be a huge loss for not only Mount Pleasant and Charleston but the entire state of South Carolina.
Josiah Williams
Hickory Cove
Mount Pleasant