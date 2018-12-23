A decision has been made in the nuclear debacle. People will cheer about not having to pay for all of the “failed” project. But have you thought about the future? The nuclear project did not fail. It was mismanaged.
There are two half-finished reactors at the site, along with the materials to continue construction. Meanwhile, many coal-fired power plants are coming to the end of their lives, and it would be costly to upgrade them, so most will be closed. No new plants are on the horizon as far as I know.
People are worried about climate change and opposed to new natural gas pipelines.Solar panels are great, but just as pricey and take up acres of land. Wind turbines might help but would be a blight on the ocean’s horizon.
The 100-car-plus coal train that passes my house twice a week on its way to the Williams power station shows how much we still depend on this source of energy.
You can be assured when the political winds shift, EPA rules that have been relaxed will be retightened, probably more than before. So you will be hit with higher rates and will pay one way or another.
It is beyond my comprehension as to why some entity hasn’t suggested completing the reactors. But then again, there’s no money in it because lower rates don’t put money in stockholders’ pockets. Executives, politicians and investors are concerned only about their bank accounts.
They say history repeats itself. The Tennessee Valley Authority set out in the late 1970s on a nuclear project in Hartsville, Tenn., only to reach the same phase before going belly up because of falling oil prices.
