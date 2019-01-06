I am a Gamecock fan through and through.
But today I’m a John Simpson fan. I might even cheer when Clemson scores tonight and even be happy if they win the national championship. All because of Mr. Simpson.
As the recent Post and Courier article noted, “Simpson was raised in the Dorchester-Waylyn area of North Charleston, where crime was so rampant he often stayed inside his home because going outside was too dangerous. In a state that is one of the worst in the nation when it comes to the number of gun deaths, North Charleston is one of the most dangerous areas in the state and Dorchester-Waylyn is one of the most dangerous areas in North Charleston.”
Mr. Simpson is truly a unique person deserving of all the success and accolades that are the result of his hard work. However, there are dozens and dozens of future John Simpsons living in the Dorchester-Waylyn area today. Kids who have the potential and the skills to grow up to be successful college students, NCAA athletes and leaders among their peers. Kids who study hard in school, have career goals and aspirations of graduating from college, whose parents are guiding them to be exemplary citizen leaders of their community, whose community has rallied around them to support them as mentors.
Beyond his prowess on the field, Mr. Simpson is a successful college student at a major university that accepts just half of the students who apply, and was awarded one of only 85 football scholarships provided at Clemson. Football is paying for John Simpson’s education, but he is first and foremost a successful college student.
So as we gather to watch the national championship, keep an eye out for John Simpson, No. 74. Then, on Tuesday, let’s work together to nurture and support the children living in North Charleston, helping them to reach their goals — just like John Simpson.
Cindy Bohn Coats
North Charleston