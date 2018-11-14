Litter is everywhere: Interstate 26, the U.S. Highway 52 connector and on the U.S. Highway 78 overpass. Did something change? Each of the connecting municipalities has littering ordinances. Are these ordinances being enforced? Are trucks hauling possible flying debris covered? Littering costs taxpayers additional money. If you are throwing cups, food containers, bags and burger wrappers out of your car, then you are littering.
When our cities send crews to pick up trash that you tossed out of your vehicle, all of us pay for that. So stop it.
I find myself wanting to pull over and pick up trash, but traffic is so heavy and moving so fast that safety is a factor.
To prevent people from being injured, can you please use a litter bag? Place it on the floor of your car and empty it when you arrive at your destination. This is less expensive than having someone clean up after you.
If we, as concerned citizens, take license numbers and send them to Litter Busters, the violator will get a letter by mail.
Help us keep our roadways clean and safe.
Virginia Jamison
SMSgt Air Force (Retired)
District 3 City Council
Longshadow Lane
North Charleston