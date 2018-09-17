It is often difficult to have a chance to ask a direct question of a candidate for public office. And, if one does have an opportunity, the likelihood of getting a direct answer isn’t always high. The next best recourse as one decides whom to support is to pay close attention to what they want us to hear. Do their words cater to prejudice? Do their words nurture anger? Do their words encourage contempt for our institutions? Do they challenge the actions of a vibrant, free press? Do their words exploit our symbols of patriotism?
How these questions are answered will not tell us whether the candidate is liberal or conservative, Democratic or Republican. The answers will tell us whether that individual is deserving of our vote. How we react to those answers also will tell us something about ourselves.
Let us be inspired by the words we heard last week in celebration of the life of Sen. John McCain. It is quite clear where he stood.
Malcolm Fages
Willington Court
Mount Pleasant