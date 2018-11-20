Please say it isn’t so: Civility in our country is on life support. What are we teaching our children?
Granted, I am old. I have been an educator for many years. That is precisely why and how I have been able to observe this sad transformation in our culture.
As a school counselor, it is my responsibility to help children understand the importance of resolving conflicts peacefully, to use self-control and to express your feelings in an appropriate manner. In simple terms, it’s important to be a good problem-solver.
Research shows that students who develop these “interpersonal skills” are more resilient and successful in life than their counterparts who do not.
Interpersonal skills have long been sought after in the workplace. Many states list interpersonal skills in their successful high school graduate profile.
Guess what? All of these interpersonal skills start with listening. Listening, however, seems to be a nonexistent skill among many adults in our country.
Turn on your TV or read anything on social media. You will observe zero self-control by many. Feelings and opinions are shared in an inappropriate manner, which often sounds like vile hatred for anyone who disagrees.
I see educated and intelligent people losing all sense of civility. It is more common these days to see and hear people simply blurt out their opinion and hurl insults at anyone who disagrees. People are even being encouraged to confront others.
What is this call for confrontation, which will ultimately end in violence, teaching our children?
I don’t care about political affiliations. I care about our children and the disservice we are doing to them.
The school where I serve as school counselor is a Montessori school. Peace Education is an integral component of the Montessori philosophy. I teach monthly guidance lessons on peace traits.
We have studied Nelson Mandela, Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., Malala Yousafzai and others. These people have fought for their causes by peaceful means.
This type of character education does not just happen in Montessori schools. In fact, every Charleston County school is a “PBIS” school. That means that we use Positive Behavior Intervention Supports. Each school develops a set of expectations for its students. In our school, these expectations are simple: Be Respectful, Be Responsible and Be Safe.
When a student is not following expectations, we ask, “Are you being respectful? Are you being responsible? Are you being safe?” If we ask many adults today these same questions, I think the answer would be “not in the least.”
I also am a parent and a grandparent. When I see the lack of civility so prevalent today, it goes against everything my husband and I tried to teach our children and our grandchildren: Listen to and respect the opinions of others even if you don’t agree; if you are feeling angry, practice self-control; take a deep breath and walk away. Make no mistake, our children also were taught how not to be the victim of bullying.
Speaking of bullying — if one turns on the news today, you are bound to observe a great deal of it. I mentioned earlier the expectations we set for our students. We don’t tolerate bullying at school. Yet, somehow it is tolerated and even celebrated in the “real world” these days.
My husband and I are no saints, and we, like thousands of other parents, didn’t always get it right. However, I speak on behalf of my many friends and colleagues who are parents, and the parents of hundreds of students I’ve worked with over the years.
We believe in civility and have sought to instill it in our children/students on a daily basis.
This begs the question, how do we as parents, grandparents, educators and good people who have tried to always be kind and respectful respond when our children ask us why someone on TV or in the town square is being so “rude”?
I am still looking for that answer.
Lee Ann Sullivan
Egret Pond Court
Johns Island