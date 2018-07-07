Anyone with a TV is all too familiar with the concept of economic growth. An ever expanding economy has become the pathway to success. To most of the political and financial elite, it is no less than unquestioned faith in the inevitability of progress. Unfortunately, we have to face the inconvenient fact that economic growth threatens our very existence. Only in economics is endless expansion seen as a virtue. In biology it is called cancer.
Consider that we spend 17 percent of our Gross Domestic Product on health care, almost twice that of other advanced countries. Sadly, the U.S. comes in at No. 31 on life expectancy tables, just below Costa Rica. And if environmental regulations are further weakened to give economic growth a boost, humanity will make a more rapid departure than the dinosaurs.
