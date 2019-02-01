The recent government shutdown certainly has been a hardship for millions of Americans. Yet we must remember that every day, millions of Americans suffer and struggle. Many in plain sight.
Some of the most painful suffering exists in broad daylight, by those who are struggling to survive without anyone noticing. By those who we would never even dream are suffering. As my grandfather, George Manos, told me, in the blink of any eye, anyone’s life can change.
I cannot speak to the exact moment of my epiphany. Perhaps it was the night the home I was living in was burned to the ground while we were sleeping. Or the murder of my beloved cousin when he left my parents’ home in Charleston.
Or the day my mother learned that she had stage 4 brain cancer and was told she had three months to live, then caring for her with heartbreak and love. Or the realization that those we had trusted, even known all our lives, could act deceitfully, heartlessly and cruelly instead of with decency. Aren’t these the sorrows and tragedies that happen to “other people”?
Let’s expand the breadth and depth of our empathy. We can no longer afford to shield ourselves and distance ourselves from the sufferings of our neighbors. One day, every single one of us will awaken to the fact that we, in fact, are “the other people.”
Jackie Morfesis
Gilmore Road
Charleston