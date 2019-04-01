As we celebrate National Library Week, April 7-13, Friends of the Library are grateful for the continued support we receive from the Charleston County community. With new libraries opening over the next few years, that support is needed now more than ever.
Libraries are more than book repositories. They have evolved to become vital community centers. In addition to wonderful storytimes and other programs for children, they are meeting places for clubs, programs that include help with taxes and other forms, art exhibits and even a place to watch a performance of the Metropolitan Opera.
To celebrate the contributions of our nation’s libraries and library workers, Charleston Friends of the Library will host multiple events through April to commemorate National Library Week, including the One Day Pop-Up Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 26 at the Mount Pleasant Regional Library, and our fourth annual Books for Bier event on April 9 at Bay Street Biergarten.
Friends of the Library would not be able to aid the Charleston County Public Library and provide the level of financial support that it does without our members and supporters. So from one Friend to another, we appreciate your kindness.
Brittany Mathis
Executive Director
Charleston Friends
of the Library
Calhoun Street
Charleston