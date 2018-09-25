I lived in Hanahan for a few years and used the Cooper River Memorial Library often. Going in the front door and seeing the dedication plaque always made me feel good.
I was born just after World War II ended but have always been a big patriot: “America: Love it or leave it.”
Remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, their lives, is the right, correct and Christian thing to do.
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey has done a lot for the city, for which he has been well-compensated, but he has not given his life for it.
Naomi Radcliff
Market Street
Charleston